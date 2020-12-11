Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sweden registers 7,370 new COVID-19 cases, 160 deaths

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 11-12-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 18:40 IST
Sweden registers 7,370 new COVID-19 cases, 160 deaths

Sweden, whose unorthodox pandemic strategy placed it in the global spotlight, registered 7,370 new coronavirus cases on Friday, Health Agency statistics showed.

The increase compared with a high of 7,935 daily cases recorded on Thursday.

Sweden registered 160 new deaths, taking the total to 7,514. Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours but lower than several European countries that opted for lockdowns.

Also Read: European shares flat as virus woes, economic risks weigh

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC seeks updated status report from Centre on Rakul Preet's plea

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed Centre to file an updated status report on the plea of Bollywood Actor Rakul Preet Singh, whose name surfaced in a drug case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, seeking directions to ensure ...

Gulmarg, Pahalgam only places in Kashmir with sub-zero night temperatures

Gulmarg and Pahalgam were the only places in Kashmir which recorded sub-zero night temperatures on Friday, even as the MeT office predicted moderate rains or snowfall over the higher reaches of the Union Territory from tonight. The minimum ...

We took note of China's statement it strictly observes bilateral agreements and is committed to resolve border issue through talks: MEA.

We took note of Chinas statement it strictly observes bilateral agreements and is committed to resolve border issue through talks MEA....

Impressive performance by Rajiv Sethu as motorcycle racing national opens

Chennai, Dec 11 PTI International rider Rajiv Sethu posted an impressive win in the first race of the Pro-Stock 165cc class ahead of Eneos Honda Erula Racing teammate Mathana Kumar as the MRF-MMSC FMSCI National Motorcycle Racing Championsh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020