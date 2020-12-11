654 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai, 11 deaths

Left Menu
The number of recovered patients rose to 2,65,282, about 92 per cent of the total, with 311 more patients discharged from hospitals during the day.So far more than 20.61 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Mumbai.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-12-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 21:06 IST
Mumbai recorded 654 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The caseload in the city rose to 2,89,343, while the death toll reached 10,959.

The day before, the city had reported 798 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths. The number of recovered patients rose to 2,65,282, about 92 per cent of the total, with 311 more patients discharged from hospitals during the day.

So far more than 20.61 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Mumbai. According to the BMC, the average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai is 305 days, while the average growth rate of cases is 0.23 per cent.

Currently Mumbai has 12,274 active COVID-19 cases. The number of sealed buildings in the city has again gone down below 5,000, after a gap of nearly a month. According to the BMC's data, the city has 434 containment zones and 4,975 sealed buildings.

The civic body seals buildings or declares containment zones after one or more patients are found there..

