Turkey's daily COVID-19 deaths at record high 226 -ministry

Turkey's daily coronavirus deaths rose to a record 226 in the last 24 hours, bringing the country's total death toll to 15,977, health ministry data showed on Friday. Turkey also recorded 32,106 new coronavirus cases, including asymptomatic ones, in the last 24 hours.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 11-12-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 22:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Turkey also recorded 32,106 new coronavirus cases, including asymptomatic ones, in the last 24 hours. For four months, Ankara only reported daily symptomatic cases but has reported all cases since Nov. 25.

The government imposed weekday curfews and weekend lockdowns to saddle the surge in cases. Turkey ranks fourth globally in the highest number of daily cases, behind the United States, India and Brazil, all countries with much larger populations.

