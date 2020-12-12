Left Menu
Development News Edition

Merkel to discuss tighter lockdown with German states on Sunday - sources

Some regions have already imposed tougher measures. The discussions on Sunday will include whether shops should be closed before the Christmas holiday and the timing of such a move, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-12-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 13:54 IST
Merkel to discuss tighter lockdown with German states on Sunday - sources
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is scheduled to discuss on Sunday a tightening of lockdown restrictions with state leaders as coronavirus infections rise and amid growing calls for action, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Germany has been in partial lockdown for six weeks, with bars and restaurants closed but shops and schools open. Some regions have already imposed tougher measures.

The discussions on Sunday will include whether shops should be closed before the Christmas holiday and the timing of such a move, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told the RND newspaper group on Saturday that hospital intensive care units were beginning to be stretched to their limits and that Germany couldn't wait until after Christmas to react.

"We have to clarify how things will continue now," he said. "Otherwise the pandemic will get completely out of control." Germany, which has Europe's largest economy, was more successful than many European countries in keeping the pandemic under control in the first wave in March and April, but it has been struggling to turn the tide in the second wave with what has been dubbed a "lockdown lite".

Daily new coronavirus infections have climbed to 28,438, while the daily death toll was 496, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt taking steps to make India competitive in global economy; focus on sunrise sectors must: Kant

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Saturday said the government is taking a series of measures to make India highly competitive in the global economy and stressed that the country must get into the sunrise areas of growth. Addressing the FICCI ...

Colombia reports 8,998 new COVID-19 cases

Bogota Colombia, December 12 ANIXinhua Colombia on Friday reported 8,998 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the nationwide tally to 1,408,909, according to its health authorities.The country also confirmed 185 new fatalities from the virus, raisi...

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's condition stable, on non-invasive ventilation

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee 76, who was admitted at Woodlands Hospitals Critical Care Department on December 9, is on non-invasive ventilation post-extubation for the past 24 hours.According to a statement by t...

Want to get off to good start against City, says Solskjaer

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants his side to start well against arch-rival City in the Manchester derby. According to the United manager, early gaols do put pressure on the opponents and increases the chance of winning the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020