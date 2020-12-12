Left Menu
Development News Edition

Merkel to discuss tighter lockdown with German states on Sunday - sources

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will discuss with state leaders on Sunday tightening lockdown restrictions to stem a rise in coronavirus infections, with school and shop closures on the agenda, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. Germany has been in partial lockdown for six weeks, with bars and restaurants closed.

Reuters | Updated: 12-12-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 17:42 IST
Merkel to discuss tighter lockdown with German states on Sunday - sources

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will discuss with state leaders on Sunday tightening lockdown restrictions to stem a rise in coronavirus infections, with school and shop closures on the agenda, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Germany has been in partial lockdown for six weeks, with bars and restaurants closed. Some regions have already imposed tougher measures. The discussions on Sunday will include whether shops should be closed before the Christmas holiday and the timing of such a move, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"We must take steps in the coming days that are very far-reaching and very hard-hitting," German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told members of his Social Democratic party at an online event. Germany, which has Europe's largest economy, was more successful than many European countries in keeping the pandemic under control in the first wave in March and April, but it has been struggling to turn the tide in the second wave with what has been dubbed a "lockdown lite".

Daily new coronavirus infections have climbed to 28,438, while the daily death toll was 496, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday. Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told the RND newspaper group on Saturday that hospital intensive care units were beginning to be stretched to their limits and that Germany couldn't wait until after Christmas to react.

"We have to clarify how things will continue now," he said. "Otherwise the pandemic will get completely out of control." Merkel has favored stricter pan-German measures but was unable to get agreement from nation's 16 states.

But some states have since clamped down on their own. Starting Saturday, people in Baden-Wuerttemberg, in southwest Germany, are banned from going outside between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. except for work and essential reasons and will also be encouraged to stay at home during the day.

Since Wednesday, people in Bavaria have been allowed to leave home only for essential reasons.

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guj property feud: Siblings throw acid on woman, her 3 kids

Three children in the 5-14 age group and their mother were injured on Saturday in an acid attack allegedly carried out by two siblings over a property dispute in Ahmedabad in Gujarat, police said. The victims were asleep at 5am when the acc...

Police arrest three people after 21 migrants found in Spanish sweat shop

Twenty one migrants have been found hidden in a sweat shop in Spain where they were forced to work long hours in unhygienic conditions for two euros 2.40 per hour, police said on Saturday. Migrant workers were hidden behind large bundles of...

ITF Tennis: Ankita Raina wins doubles title

Indias Ankita Raina and Ekaterine Gorgodze of Georgia won the doubles title after registering a thrilling win over Slovenias Kaja Juvan and Bolsova Zadoinov of Spain in the ITF womens tennis tournament on Saturday. Ankita and her partner ou...

Maha: Man stabs friend to death over love affair in Nagpur

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his friend to death on Saturday over the latters relationship with a woman acquaintance in Maharashtras Nagpur city, police said. According to the police, the accused Rizwan Khan, a resi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020