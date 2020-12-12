Maha sees 4,259 new COVID-19 cases, 3,949 recoveries; 80 die

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 4,259 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 18,76,699 while 80 deaths pushed the toll to 48,139, the state health department said. A total of 3,949 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 17,53,922, it stated.

The state is now left with 73,542 active cases while 1,16,38,336 people have been tested so far, including 68,199 tests in the day, the department said. The case recovery rate in the state reached 93.46 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.57 per cent.

Mumbai city added 680 new cases in the day and ten fatalities, taking the tally of cases to 2,90,030 and fatalities to 10,965, the department said. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Mumbai, 1,311 new patients were added while 21 died, which raised the caseload to 6,47,761 and the toll to 18,710.

In Nashik city, 208 fresh cases were reported, while Pune added 316 patients. In Pimpri Chinchwad, 119 new infections were added, Aurangabad 133, and Nagpur 329. The coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 18,76,699, deaths 48,139, recoveries 17,53,922, active cases 73,542, total tests 1,16,38,336.