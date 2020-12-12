Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha sees 4,259 new COVID-19 cases, 3,949 recoveries; 80 die

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 4,259 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 18,76,699 while 80 deaths pushed the toll to 48,139, the state health department said. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region MMR, including Mumbai, 1,311 new patients were added while 21 died, which raised the caseload to 6,47,761 and the toll to 18,710.In Nashik city, 208 fresh cases were reported, while Pune added 316 patients.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-12-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 20:11 IST
Maha sees 4,259 new COVID-19 cases, 3,949 recoveries; 80 die
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 4,259 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 18,76,699 while 80 deaths pushed the toll to 48,139, the state health department said. A total of 3,949 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 17,53,922, it stated.

The state is now left with 73,542 active cases while 1,16,38,336 people have been tested so far, including 68,199 tests in the day, the department said. The case recovery rate in the state reached 93.46 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.57 per cent.

Mumbai city added 680 new cases in the day and ten fatalities, taking the tally of cases to 2,90,030 and fatalities to 10,965, the department said. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Mumbai, 1,311 new patients were added while 21 died, which raised the caseload to 6,47,761 and the toll to 18,710.

In Nashik city, 208 fresh cases were reported, while Pune added 316 patients. In Pimpri Chinchwad, 119 new infections were added, Aurangabad 133, and Nagpur 329. The coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 18,76,699, deaths 48,139, recoveries 17,53,922, active cases 73,542, total tests 1,16,38,336.

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China aims to push wind and solar capacity beyond 1,200 GW by 2030

China will boost its installed capacity of wind and solar power to more than 1,200 gigawatts by 2030, and increase the share of non-fossil fuels in primary energy consumption to around 25 during the same period, President Xi Jinping said on...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2125 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of ISL match between Odisha FC and Fc Goa in Bambolim. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-IND-PRACTICE Explosive Pant, composed Vihari and stylish Gill stake claim as ...

Bihar BJP to launch campaign in support of new farm laws from Sunday

Bihar BJP will launch a 13-day campaign from Sunday in support of the new farm laws and hold meetings with farmers across the state to make the farming community aware of the Centres agriculture reform measures. Addressing a press conferenc...

Riot in Maha village as man held for harassing woman gets bail

Police in Sillod in Maharashtras Aurangabad district had to fire rubber bullets and four revolver rounds to control a mob protesting against bail being given to a man accused of harassing a local woman, an official said on Saturday. The mob...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020