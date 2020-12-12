1,307 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, 14 more die

Rajasthan recorded 14 more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Saturday, taking the death toll to 2,538, while the infection count climbed to 2,89,999 with the detection of 1,307 fresh cases, according to a bulletin. The state has 16,821 active COVID-19 cases, the state health department bulletin said.

A total of 2,70,650 people in Rajasthan have been discharged after recovering from the infection, according to the bulletin. The death toll from the coronavirus stands at 471 in Jaipur, followed by 267 in Jodhpur, 207 in Ajmer, 164 in Bikaner, 157 in Kota, 116 in Bharatpur, 106 in Udaipur and 101 in Pali.

Of the fresh COVID-19 cases, 280 were recorded in Jaipur, 119 in Jodhpur, 96 in Kota, 75 in Rajsamand, 65 each in Ajmer and Bhilwara, besides cases reported in other districts of the state, the bulletin said..