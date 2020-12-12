Left Menu
1,307 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, 14 more die

Rajasthan recorded 14 fatalities due to COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the death toll to 2,528 in the state, while the infection count climbed to 2,89,999 with the detection of 1,307 fresh cases, according to a bulletin.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-12-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 20:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan recorded 14 fatalities due to COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the death toll to 2,528 in the state, while the infection count climbed to 2,89,999 with the detection of 1,307 fresh cases, according to a bulletin. The state has 16,821 active novel coronavirus cases, the state health department bulletin said.

A total of 2,70,650 people in Rajasthan have been discharged after recovering from the infection, according to the bulletin. The death toll from the coronavirus stands at 471 in Jaipur, followed by 267 in Jodhpur, 207 in Ajmer, 164 in Bikaner, 157 in Kota, 116 in Bharatpur, 106 in Udaipur and 101 in Pali.

Of the fresh COVID-19 cases, 280 were recorded in Jaipur, 119 in Jodhpur, 96 in Kota, 75 in Rajsamand, 65 each in Ajmer and Bhilwara, besides cases reported in other districts of the state, the bulletin said..

