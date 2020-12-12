COVID: 70 fresh cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on Saturday reported 70 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the infection count to 18,572 while one more death pushed the fatality toll to 300. There are 815 active cases as of now, according to a medical bulletin.

A total of 92 patients were discharged after they recovered from infection, taking the number of cured persons to 17,457, as per the bulletin. A total of 1,59,784 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 1,40,360 tested negative while reports of 164 samples were awaited, as per bulletin.