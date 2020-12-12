Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ahmedabad district adds 260 new COVID-19 cases; five die

Ahmedabad district on Saturday reported 260 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking its tally to 53,714, the Gujarat health department said. With five more patients succumbing to the viral disease, the count of fatalities in the district rose to 2,165, it said.A total of 268 patients were discharged, taking the count of recoveries to 48,519, the departmentsaid in a release.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-12-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 21:44 IST
Ahmedabad district adds 260 new COVID-19 cases; five die
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Ahmedabad district on Saturday reported 260 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking its tally to 53,714, the Gujarat health department said. With five more patients succumbing to the viral disease, the count of fatalities in the district rose to 2,165, it said.

A total of 268 patients were discharged, taking the count of recoveries to 48,519, the departmentsaid in a release. At 458, the north-west zone in the city has the highest number of active cases, followed 450 in west zone, and 416 in south-west zone, said the AhmedabadMunicipal Corporation.

The number of micro containment areas in the city came down to 98. Availability of beds in private COVID-19 designated hospitals has improved considerably with 1,628 beds remaining occupied out of the total 3,751, said the Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association.

A total of 123 beds are available in ICUs with ventilators while 142 beds remaining occupied, it said..

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S Rly allows women passengers to travel sans time restrictions on all days of the week

Chennai, Dec 12 PTI Women passengers would be allowed to travel in suburban trains in the city without any restrictions on all days of the week from December 14, Southern Railway said on Saturday. Southern Railway has been allowing women to...

Hardline Indonesian cleric held over alleged coronavirus lockdown breaches

Indonesian police detained firebrand Islamic cleric Rizieq Shihab for questioning on Saturday on suspicion of breaching coronavirus restrictions by staging several mass gatherings since his return from self-exile last month. The controversi...

Opposition parties shedding crocodile tears for farmers: Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday advised farmers to be aware of the vested interests of opposition parties, alleging that they are shedding crocodile tears for them. While interacting with reporters here,...

Officials appeal for low-key programs at Bhima Koregaon

Top district officials on Saturday appealed people to avoid gathering in large numbers at the Bhima Koregaon war memorial on January 1 in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Pune Collector Rajesh Deshmukh reviewedthe arrangements for the annu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020