Left Menu
Development News Edition

Most Americans with allergies should be safe to get Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine-FDA

"We're telling people that unless they've had a severe allergic reaction to the vaccine, or one of its components, they can receive it," Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA division that authorized the vaccine, said at a press conference. After Britain began inoculations this week, two people with severe allergies reported side effects and the British medicine regulator advised that anyone with a history of anaphylaxis to a medicine or food should not get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Reuters | Updated: 12-12-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 23:12 IST
Most Americans with allergies should be safe to get Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine-FDA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Top U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulators said on Saturday that most Americans with allergies should be safe to receive the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and Germany's Biotech SE.

The FDA, which authorized the nation's first COVID-19 vaccine on Friday night, said that only people who have previously had severe allergic reactions to vaccines or ingredients in this particular vaccine should avoid getting the shot. "We're telling people that unless they've had a severe allergic reaction to the vaccine, or one of its components, they can receive it," Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA division that authorized the vaccine, said at a press conference.

After Britain began inoculations this week, two people with severe allergies reported side effects and the British medicine regulator advised that anyone with a history of anaphylaxis to a medicine or food should not get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. "About 1.6% of the population has had a severe allergic reaction of some sort or another to a food or some environmental aspect and we would really not like to have that many people not be able to receive the vaccine," Marks said.

The vaccine is seen as a key tool in stemming the coronavirus pandemic that has killed nearly 300,000 people in the United States. The FDA advised people with allergies to consult with their doctors to make sure that they are not allergic to any of the component of the vaccine.

Pfizer executives said on Friday that there had been no cases of severe allergic reactions to the vaccine during its nearly 44,000 volunteer late-stage clinical trial. That trial excluded people with a history of severe allergic reactions to any vaccine or to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine's ingredients. They said there were no anaphylactic episodes related to the vaccine in the trial, which did include about 6,000 participants respectively in both the vaccine and placebo groups with a range of allergic conditions such as pollen allergies and food allergies. Those participants had a history of symptoms including anaphylaxis.

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BTC poll results: BPF, UPPL win 4 seats each, BJP bags one till late night

The ruling Bodoland Peoples Front BPF and the United Peoples Party Liberal UPPL won four seats each while the BJP came out victorious in one so far in the 40-member Bodoland Territorial Council BTC polls in Assam, officials said. The BPF is...

Tripura govt will deal with insurgents with a firm hand : Deb

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb Saturday gave a stern warning to insurgents saying the government will deal with them with a firm hand. Debs warning to the insurgents came four days after three construction workers were kidnapped by...

Britain's navy to protect fishing waters in case of no-deal Brexit

Four Royal Navy patrol ships are on standby to protect Britains fishing waters in the event the Brexit transition period ends on Dec. 31 without a deal on future ties with the European Union, the Ministry of Defence MOD said. The move drew ...

CAA implementation in Bengal soon: Vijayvargiya

The Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented in West Bengal soon, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya Saturday said. Vijayvargiya, the BJP Bengal minder who was talking to reporters at Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020