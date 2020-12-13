Left Menu
West Bengal's COVID-19 death toll crosses 9,000-mark

West Bengal now has 23,034 active cases, the bulletin said.Kolkata reported the maximum number of fresh fatalities at 16, followed by North 24 Parganas 13, Howrah 5, South 24 Parganas 2 and Hooghly 1.

The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal crossed the 9,000-mark on Saturday as 44 more people succumbed to the disease, while 2,710 fresh cases pushed the tally in the state to 5,19,215, a health department bulletin said. The new fatalities increased the coronavirus toll to 9,010, it said.

At least 2,913 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 4,87,171. West Bengal now has 23,034 active cases, the bulletin said.

Kolkata reported the maximum number of fresh fatalities at 16, followed by North 24 Parganas (13), Howrah (5), South 24 Parganas (2) and Hooghly (1). Of the 44 deaths, 39 were due to the comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, it said.

Kolkata accounted for the highest number of new coronavirus cases at 662, followed by North 24 Parganas (642), South 24 Parganas (167), Howrah (148) and Hooghly (121), it said. Over 63.82 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, including 42,107 during the day, it added.

