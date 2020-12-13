Maha: 437 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, tally reaches 2,35,798

The COVID-19 tally in Thane district of Maharashtra has gone up to 2,35,798 with the addition of 437 new cases, an official said on Sunday. The death toll due to coronavirus in the district has risen to 5,809 after eight more people succumbed to the infection, he said. As of now, there are 6,339 active COVID-19 cases in the district, while 2,23,650 patients have recovered, the official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the district is 94.85 per cent, while the mortalityrate is 2.46 per cent. The active cases comprise 2.69 per cent of the total cases reported so far in the district, the official said.

Kalyan town in the district has so far reported the maximum number of COVID-19 cases at 55,643, followed by Thane city-53,364, Navi Mumbai-49,568 and Mira Bhayander-24,815. Among the COVID-19 fatalities, Thane city has recorded 1,268, Kalyan-1,080, Navi Mumbai-1,008 and Mira Bhayander- 770,the official said.

The neighbouring Palghar district has so far reported 43,550 COVID-19 cases and 1,173 deaths due to the disease, an official from the district administration said..