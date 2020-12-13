Merkel says German states agree to stricter lockdown

Merkel says German states agree to stricter lockdownReuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 13-12-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 15:51 IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday that the federal and state governments have agreed on a raft of stricter lockdown measures to try to curb a wave of coronavirus infections.
The measures include shutting most shops from Wednesday until Jan. 10. They also agreed in principle that schools would stay closed during that period.
- READ MORE ON:
- Angela Merkel
- German