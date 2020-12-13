Meghalaya logs 123 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

At least 123 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, pushing the tally to 12,866, while three fresh fatalities raised the toll to 128, a senior official said on Sunday. East Khali Hills, which happens to be the worst- affected district in the state, registered 76 new cases, followed by West Jaintia Hills at 42, Health Services director Aman War said.

Two cases were reported from West Garo Hills and one each from South Garo Hills, South West Garo Hills and West Khasi Hills, he said. Meghalaya currently has 730 active cases, while 12,008 people have recovered so far, including 31 on Sunday.

Over 2.65 lakh samples have been tested in the state so far, War added..