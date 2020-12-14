Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian state says work from home is over, but employees still shun office

New South Wales (NSW) state, home to the country's biggest city Sydney, said it was going ahead with a plan to lift the public health order that has been in place most of the year as it reported no new local coronavirus infections for a 10th straight day. But the move appeared to be symbolic since the state's employers, which include many of the country's biggest companies, and workers had no plans for an immediate change from work from home arrangements, 10 days from the start of the Christmas holiday period.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 14-12-2020 07:45 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 07:45 IST
Australian state says work from home is over, but employees still shun office

A work from home order to combat coronavirus in Australia's most populous state ended on Monday, a milestone for a country with very low COVID-19 numbers, but many companies plan to keep flexible work arrangements into 2021. New South Wales (NSW) state, home to the country's biggest city Sydney, said it was going ahead with a plan to lift the public health order that has been in place most of the year as it reported no new local coronavirus infections for a 10th straight day.

But the move appeared to be symbolic since the state's employers, which include many of the country's biggest companies, and workers had no plans for an immediate change from work from home arrangements, 10 days from the start of the Christmas holiday period. "There's still a big mountain to climb in terms of people coming back," said Jane Fitzgerald, executive director of the Property Council of Australia's NSW unit, by telephone.

The property council said Sydney central business district occupancy was currently 45%, compared to more than 90% before the pandemic. Two-thirds of property council members expected a "material increase" in CBD occupancy after three months or longer. The change puts NSW, home to a third of Australia's 25 million population, ahead of other states and territories in resuming pre-COVID arrangements for the white collar workforce.

Just Victoria state, the second most populous state, now has restrictions on office workers, with a 25% attendance limit, while most other states and territories have a general directive for employers to let workers log in from home if they prefer. NSW said it was still encouraging employers to stagger start and finish times and advise staff to wear a mask on public transport.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia, one of the country's biggest companies, which has headquarters in Sydney, said it would start returning to the workplace but "we'll be working with our people on an approach that is successful for our customers, for teams and for individuals". Australia has reported just over 28,000 cases of COVID-19 and 908 deaths since the pandemic began but estimates there are 56 active cases remaining, mostly returned travelers from overseas in hotel quarantine.

TRENDING

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Explosion reportedly strikes ship off Jiddah, Saudi Arabia

A maritime group says an explosion has struck a ship off the Red Sea port city of Jiddah, Saudi Arabia. The United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations, an organisation under Britains royal navy, said the blast happened Sunday, without elaborati...

Australia to bring forward subsidy payment in push to keep refineries open

Australia will bring forward by six months a payment to support the countrys three remaining oil refineries to help tide over the financial hit from the coronavirus pandemic, Energy Minister Angus Taylor said on Monday. Australias refinerie...

First batch of Pfizer/BioNTEch COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Canada

The first COVID-19 vaccines landed on Canadian soil on Sunday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, and some Canadians are expected to roll up their sleeves for a shot as soon as Monday. Canada and the United States are set this week to beco...

Japan's PM may further restrict tourism campaign to fight virus as approval rating plummets

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will chair a coronavirus meeting on Monday and could further restrict a travel subsidy programme in an effort to contain mounting infections, as his approval rating plummets over the handling of the pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020