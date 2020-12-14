Left Menu
Singapore approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine - PM

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 14-12-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 14:49 IST
Singapore approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine - PM
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Singapore has approved Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for pandemic use and expects delivery of the first shots by the end of December, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Monday.

The city-state of 5.7 million expects to have enough vaccines for everyone by the third quarter of 2021, Lee added, and will make it free for all Singaporeans and long-term residents.

Lee said he and other government officials would be among the early recipients, after healthcare workers, frontline workers, the elderly and the vulnerable.

