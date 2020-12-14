Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany likely to be under lockdown until early next year -Merkel aide

Germany is unlikely to lift its coronavirus lockdown early next year, a top aide to Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday, signalling Europe's biggest economy will have to contend with the crippling restrictions well into the winter months. Merkel and German state leaders agreed to shut most stores from Wednesday until Jan. 10 to reverse a tide of COVID-19 infections that lighter restrictions introduced last month had failed to tame.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 14-12-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 16:15 IST
Germany likely to be under lockdown until early next year -Merkel aide
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Germany is unlikely to lift its coronavirus lockdown early next year, a top aide to Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday, signalling Europe's biggest economy will have to contend with the crippling restrictions well into the winter months.

Merkel and German state leaders agreed to shut most stores from Wednesday until Jan. 10 to reverse a tide of COVID-19 infections that lighter restrictions introduced last month had failed to tame. "A comprehensive easing is very, very unlikely," Helge Braun, Merkel's chief of staff, told the RTL broadcaster. "January and February are always difficult months in terms of respiratory tract infections."

Under the stricter rules, only essential shops such as supermarkets and pharmacies, as well as banks, are to remain open from Dec. 16. Hair salons, beauty salons, and tattoo parlours will also have to shut. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases reported more than 16,000 new cases and 188 deaths on Monday, almost half the daily infections reported late last week. But the drop could be linked to fewer tests being carried out and less data being transferred to the RKI during the weekend.

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said the decision to shutter most aspects of social and economic life was necessary to bring the pandemic under control and prevent a recession next year. Germany is forecast to suffer its worst recession since World War Two this year, and Altmaier said the longer the lockdown the bigger the economic fallout.

"It is possible, if we are smart, to protect the economy," he told public broadcast Deutschlandfunk. "This requires financial aid and that we don't have to always extend the lockdown indefinitely because we were not courageous enough." Merkel had hoped that a "lockdown lite" imposed in November will significantly bring down infections to a level that allows Germans to celebrate Christmas and New Year's under almost normal circumstances.

But those hopes have been dashed by stubbornly high infection numbers that gave the chancellor, whose fourth and last term ends in less than a year, no choice but to seek a hard lockdown during the Christian festive season. Unlike Britain and the United States, Germany doesn't yet have approval for a vaccine against COVID-19. As a member of the European Union it must await the go-ahead by the European drugs regulator for the jab developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech.

Health Minister Jens Spahn expressed frustration with the lack of a decision by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on whether the jab was safe. "All the necessary data on BioNTech are available," he wrote on Twitter. "UK + US have already granted approval. An assessment of the data and an approval by EMA should happen as fast as possible."

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Speaking on MeToo act of courage, not defamation: Priya Ramani tells court

Journalist Priya Ramani on Monday submitted before a Delhi court that speaking up on MeToo is not a crime and such acts are of extreme courage that requires celebration and not defamation cases. Senior Advocate Rebecca John, appearing for R...

Sarnaik submits privilege notice against Kangana for 'tweet'

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik on Monday said he has submitted a breach of privilege notice against actor Kangana Ranaut after she allegedly tweeted that a Pakistani credit card has been recovered from him during searches by the Enforcement D...

Maharashtra: Mathadi workers resort to strike

Thousands of Mathadi workers head-loaders in Maharashtra stayed away from work on Monday in protest against the state governments indifferent attitude towards their demands, a labour leader said. Former MLA and Mathadi leader Narendra Patil...

Former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier passes away at 73

Former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier has passed away at the age of 73. The Frenchman was in charge of the Reds for six seasons, leading the team to a historic and unforgettable treble of League Cup, FA Cup and UEFA Cup in 2000-01 and pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020