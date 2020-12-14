Left Menu
Development News Edition

1,229 new COVID-19 cases take UP's tally to 5,66,728; death toll 8,083

Among the fresh cases, 184 are from Lucknow, 89 from Gautam Buddh Nagar, 69 from Ghaziabad, 67 from Meerut, 62 from Allahabad, a health bulletin issued here said.As far as fresh deaths are concerned, two each were reported from Allahabad, Varanasi, while Lucknow, Kanpur and Meerut reported one death each among other cities, it said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-12-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 18:39 IST
1,229 new COVID-19 cases take UP's tally to 5,66,728; death toll 8,083

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,083 on Monday with 11 more fatalities, while 1,229 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 5,66,728 in the state, an official said. In the past 24 hours, 1,229 fresh cases were reported in the state while in the same period, 1,927 people were discharged, Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here. ''At present, there are 18,918 active cases and the total number of people discharged after treatment stands at 5,39,727,'' he said. The recovery rate in the state has now increased to 95.23 per cent, Prasad said.

With 11 new fatalities, the death toll has risen to 8,083 while the total number of cases is 5,66,728, he said. Among the fresh cases, 184 are from Lucknow, 89 from Gautam Buddh Nagar, 69 from Ghaziabad, 67 from Meerut, 62 from Allahabad, a health bulletin issued here said.

As far as fresh deaths are concerned, two each were reported from Allahabad, Varanasi, while Lucknow, Kanpur and Meerut reported one death each among other cities, it said. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, the highest 1,056 deaths were reported from Lucknow, 801 from Kanpur, 417 from Meerut, 409 from Varanasi, 371 from Allahabad, 330 from Gorakhpur besides other cities, the bulletin said. On Sunday, 1.23 lakh samples were tested for detection of COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far in the state to over 2.15 crore, Prasad said.

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ICC announces qualification pathway for 2022 T20 WC in Australia

The International Cricket Council ICC on Monday announced the qualification pathway for the ICC Mens T20 World Cup in Australia which is set to take place in October and November 2022. ICC, in a statement, said that the 15 spots in Australi...

On World Energy Conservation Day, Bhumi Pednekar stresses on renewable sources of energy

On World Energy Conservation Day today, climate warrior Bhumi Pednekar stressed on moving towards renewable sources of energy which are clean for the environment We have to understand that climate change is real and we are in the middle of ...

CBI arrests one more in Yogesh Gowda murder case

The Central Bureau of Investigation, probing the murder of former BJP Zilla panchayat member Yogesh Gowda, has arrested one more person in connection with the case,sources said on Monday. With the arrest of Chandrashekhar Indi, the number o...

Man killed by tusker in Chhattisgarh; 4th death in one week

A 65-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarhs Korba district in the early hours of Monday, taking the toll from such incidents to four in the last one week, an official said. Budhram Singh Gond was attacked by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020