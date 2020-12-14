1,229 new COVID-19 cases take UP's tally to 5,66,728; death toll 8,083

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,083 on Monday with 11 more fatalities, while 1,229 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 5,66,728 in the state, an official said. In the past 24 hours, 1,229 fresh cases were reported in the state while in the same period, 1,927 people were discharged, Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here. ''At present, there are 18,918 active cases and the total number of people discharged after treatment stands at 5,39,727,'' he said. The recovery rate in the state has now increased to 95.23 per cent, Prasad said.

With 11 new fatalities, the death toll has risen to 8,083 while the total number of cases is 5,66,728, he said. Among the fresh cases, 184 are from Lucknow, 89 from Gautam Buddh Nagar, 69 from Ghaziabad, 67 from Meerut, 62 from Allahabad, a health bulletin issued here said.

As far as fresh deaths are concerned, two each were reported from Allahabad, Varanasi, while Lucknow, Kanpur and Meerut reported one death each among other cities, it said. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, the highest 1,056 deaths were reported from Lucknow, 801 from Kanpur, 417 from Meerut, 409 from Varanasi, 371 from Allahabad, 330 from Gorakhpur besides other cities, the bulletin said. On Sunday, 1.23 lakh samples were tested for detection of COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far in the state to over 2.15 crore, Prasad said.