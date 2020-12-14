577 more test positive for COVID-19 in U'khand

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 83,006 on Monday with 577 more people testing positive, while six more infected patients died. Dehradun district reported the highest number of 164 cases, Nainital 88, Pauri 80, Champawat 39, Haridwar 39, Udham Singh Nagar 28, Uttarkashi 28, Almora 28, Pithoragarh 25, Tehri 24, Bageshwar 16, Rudraprayag 11, Champawat nine, a state health department bulletin here said. Six more COVID-19 patients died in the state, taking the death toll to 1,361, the bulletin said

So far, 74,525 people have recuperated, 976 migrated and 6,144 are undergoing treatment for the disease, it said.