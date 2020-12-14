Haryana reports 16 COVID-19 deaths, 993 fresh cases

The COVID-19 death toll in Haryana rose to 2,733 on Monday with 16 more fatalities, while 993 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 2,53,385 in the state, according to the health department's daily bulletin

The fresh fatalities included four from Hisar, three from Panipat and two each from Sonipat, Rohtak and Fatehabad districts, it said. The bulletin said that among the districts which reported a big spike in cases included Gurgaon (197) and Faridabad (175). The number of active cases in the state currently stand at 9,108, and as many as 2,51,544 people have so far been discharged after recovery, it said. Haryana's recovery rate is 95.33 per cent, according to the bulletin. PTI SUN VSD ANBANB