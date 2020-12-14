Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana reports 16 COVID-19 deaths, 993 fresh cases

The COVID-19 death toll in Haryana rose to 2,733 on Monday with 16 more fatalities, while 993 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 2,53,385 in the state, according to the health departments daily bulletinThe fresh fatalities included four from Hisar, three from Panipat and two each from Sonipat, Rohtak and Fatehabad districts, it said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-12-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 21:05 IST
Haryana reports 16 COVID-19 deaths, 993 fresh cases

The COVID-19 death toll in Haryana rose to 2,733 on Monday with 16 more fatalities, while 993 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 2,53,385 in the state, according to the health department's daily bulletin

The fresh fatalities included four from Hisar, three from Panipat and two each from Sonipat, Rohtak and Fatehabad districts, it said. The bulletin said that among the districts which reported a big spike in cases included Gurgaon (197) and Faridabad (175). The number of active cases in the state currently stand at 9,108, and as many as 2,51,544 people have so far been discharged after recovery, it said. Haryana's recovery rate is 95.33 per cent, according to the bulletin. PTI SUN VSD ANBANB

TRENDING

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MP may get relief from intermittent drizzle on Dec 15: IMD

Madhya Pradesh might get a breather on Tuesday from the intermittent drizzle being experienced over the past few days as a trough line from the Arabian Sea to the state is expected to weaken in the next 24 hours, an IMD official said on Mon...

Congo President Tshisekedi says most lawmakers back his vision

Congo President Felix Tshisekedi said on Monday he believed he had the cross-party support needed to push through his plans for a new government, after ending an awkward coalition with his predecessor Joseph Kabila to seek a new majority in...

RBI clears re-appointment of Uday Kotak as MD of KMB for 3 years

Private sector Kotak Mahindra Bank KMB on Monday said the RBI has approved the re-appointment of Uday Kotak as managing director of the bank for a further period of three years. The banking sector regulator also approved the appointment of ...

Deaths of homeless hit new record in England and Wales

By Emma Batha LONDON, Dec 14 Thomson Reuters Foundation - An estimated 778 homeless people died in England and Wales last year, according to official data released on Monday, the highest number since records began.The toll has risen for fiv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020