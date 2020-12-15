U.S. CDC reports 298,266 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 16,113,148 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 181,032 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,448 to 298,266.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Dec. 13 versus its previous report a day earlier.(https://bit.ly/31Dqz4H)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.