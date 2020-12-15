Left Menu
Development News Edition

Netherlands to go into tough, 5-week lockdown over Christmas

The Netherlands will go into a tough second lockdown, with the closure of all schools and shops for at least five weeks, in a government-led push to fight the coronavirus, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Monday.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 15-12-2020 00:41 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 00:15 IST
Netherlands to go into tough, 5-week lockdown over Christmas
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Netherlands will go into a tough second lockdown, with the closure of all schools and shops for at least five weeks, in a government-led push to fight the coronavirus, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Monday. "The Netherlands is closing down," he said to the sound of protesters banging pots and pans outside his office in The Hague. "We realise the gravity of our decisions, right before Christmas."

The measures, detailed in a rare live television address, include limiting gatherings to no more than two people, also at home. An exception will be made for three days around Christmas, when three adult visitors will be permitted, he said. People were further advised to stay at home, not to travel to work and to avoid contact with other people as much as possible.

"The less contacts we have, the better. We have to do everything to get to a better place. And yes, it will get better." Rutte appealed to people to postpone non-essential international travel until March 15, two months later than a previous recommendation.

"The reality is that we are not dealing with an innocent flu, as some of those protesting outside believe, but a virus that can reach anyone," he said. From Tuesday, all public places - including daycare centres, gyms, museums, zoos, cinemas, hairdressers and beauty salons - will close until Jan. 19. Schools will close until Jan. 18.

Supermarkets, banks and pharmacies will be allowed to stay open. New coronavirus infections in the country of 17 million increased by around 8,500 in the 24 hours to Monday morning, data released by national health authorities showed.

This followed a jump by almost 10,000 a day earlier, which was the biggest rise in more than six weeks. The Netherlands has recorded more than 600,000 cases and 10,000 deaths during the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite restrictions, shopping districts across the Netherlands have been crowded for weeks, with a spike in infections after the Dec. 5 gift-giving celebrations marking the birthday of Saint Nicholas.

TRENDING

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

Trial fails of ruxolitinib in COVID-19 complications- Novartis

Nayara Energy and Shell Lubricants ink strategic partnership to provide world-class offerings for customers across India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Healing is coming': First Americans vaccinated as U.S. death toll passes 300,000

An intensive care unit nurse became the first person in the United States to receive the PfizerBioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, calling it a sign that healing is coming, as the U.S. coronavirus death toll crossed a staggering 300,000 li...

Mathura Garrison to celebrate Swarnim Vijay Varsh

The Mathura Garrison is all set to welcome the Victory Flame for the celebration of Swarnim Vijay Varsh, an official of the army said on MondayAs part of the Swarnim Vijy Varsh, the flame is coming to Mathura to display the gallantry of the...

Baseball-Cleveland to drop 'Indians' name, start process of determining new name

Major League Baseballs MLB Cleveland team will drop its Indians nickname after 105 years, following persistent criticism that the name was offensive to Native Americans, the franchise said on Monday.The Cleveland team said in a statement it...

UP: 3 held for attacking police team in Mathura

Three men were arrested for allegedly attacking a police team and snatching one of the policemans pistol in Vrindavan near here, an official said. The police personnel had gone to Sakraya village on Sunday night after receiving a call that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020