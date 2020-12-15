Left Menu
Retirement home fire kills 11 in Russia

A fire that broke out early on Tuesday in a retirement home in the Russian region of Bashkortostan in the Urals mountains has killed 11 people, Russia's emergencies ministry said on Tuesday. Russia's investigative committee said it has launched a probe into the incident.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-12-2020 10:05 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 09:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A fire that broke out early on Tuesday in a retirement home in the Russian region of Bashkortostan in the Urals mountains has killed 11 people, Russia's emergencies ministry said on Tuesday. The fire was reported at about 3 a.m. local time (2200 GMT Monday) in the village of Ishbuldino, it said in a statement, and was put out three hours later.

"Four people evacuated (the site) on their own before the arrival of firefighters," the ministry said. Russia's investigative committee said it has launched a probe into the incident.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

