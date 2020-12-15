Arunachal Pradesh reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; tally rises

Arunachal Pradesh reported 23 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally in the state 16,536, a senior health official said here on Tuesday. Of the fresh cases, five were reported from the Capital Complex region, four each from East Siang and Changlang and three from Siang, he said.

Two cases each were also recorded in Anjaw and Lower Dibang Valley while one each was reported from Tirap, Papumpare and Tawang, the official said. Twenty fresh infections were detected through rapid antigen tests while two through RT-PCR and one diagnosed through True NAT test, the SSO said.

Barring six, all the new patients are asymptomatic, he said. The state now has 238 active coronavirus cases.

Thirty-seven people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the state to 16,243, he said. A total of 55 patients have succumbed to the infection as of date, the official said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state is 98.22 per cent, he said. The state's positivity rate is 1.78 and fatality rate 0.33 per cent, Dr Jampa said.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 106, followed by Changlang (25), West Kameng (22) and East Siang (21). The state has so far tested 3,69,540 samples for COVID-19, including 699 on Monday, he added.