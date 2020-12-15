Left Menu
Development News Edition

Retirement home fire kills 11 in Russia

Eleven elderly people with mobility issues died after being trapped in a burning retirement home in the early hours of Tuesday in the Russian region of Bashkortostan in the Urals mountains, authorities said. The fire was reported at about 3 a.m.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-12-2020 11:24 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 10:44 IST
Retirement home fire kills 11 in Russia
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Eleven elderly people with mobility issues died after being trapped in a burning retirement home in the early hours of Tuesday in the Russian region of Bashkortostan in the Urals mountains, authorities said.

The fire was reported at about 3 a.m. (2200 GMT Monday) in the village of Ishbuldino, the emergencies ministry said in a statement, and was put out three hours later. "Four people evacuated (the site) on their own before the arrival of firefighters," the ministry said.

Russian news agency Interfax quoted the district authorities as saying that one of the survivors was a staff member, while three others were residents whom she managed to lead out of the one-storey wooden building. The 11 victims were also elderly residents who had mobility issues and could not be quickly evacuated, Interfax reported.

Russia's investigative committee said it has launched a probe into the incident.

Also Read: Russian Doll Season 2 & other seasons will always see Nadia, says series co-creator

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Samples from asteroid more than hoped for, Japan researchers say

Samples of dust collected by a Japanese space probe from an asteroid some 300 million km 186 million miles from Earth were better than hoped for, with one researcher saying he was lost for words when they opened the capsule for the first ti...

Pink ball zips around more, captains have to manage tactics: Cummins

Australia pace spearhead Pat Cummins feels the series opener against India will test the tactical acumen of the captains as day-night matches move at a slightly different pace with the pink ball zipping around a bit more under lights. Austr...

Remain committed as an open, neutral platform: Facebook

Social media giant Facebook, which has over 400 million people using its family of apps in India, on Tuesday said it continues to remain committed to being an open, neutral, and non-partisan platform. Facebook, which sees around 2.5 billion...

Less than 45 pc of households in five states use clean fuel for cooking: Govt survey

Less than 45 percent of households use clean fuel for cooking in five states, including Bihar and West Bengal, the latest National Family Health Survey NFHS has revealed. The survey covered 17 states and five union territories. The five sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020