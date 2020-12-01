Russian Doll Season 2 & other seasons will always see Nadia, says series co-creator

Since the renewal of Russian Doll was done for Season 2 in June 2019, fans have turned desperate to know what they can see next. The huge success of Season 1 paved the way to the creation of the second season.

Russian Doll has been confirmed for Season 2 that was due to start filming during the end of March 2020. The city of New York was heavily impacted due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic and its transmutation into a global pandemic. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time. However, Netflix confirmed via a tweet on June 11 that Russian Doll would be returning for Season 2.

Here is an (unofficial) synopsis of Russian Doll Season 2 – Russian Doll follows a woman named Nadia on her journey as the guest of honour at an inescapable party one night in New York City. She frequently dies, always restarting at the same moment at the party, as she attempts to figure out what is happening to her.

The upcoming Russian Doll Season 2 is likely to have a similar number of episodes (total eight) like the first season. The time of streaming is expected to be same. However, we don't have any official update(s) on it.

Russian Doll Season 1 ended with the demise of both Nadia and Alan. Now they are in separate worlds, and it feels like a parallel universe as they encounter their alternative versions. They try to save each other again this time so that they can break the time loop.

One of the series' co-creators, Leslye Headland have already indicated that the door has always been open for more seasons, which means Russian Doll will also be out for Season 3. In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Leslye Headland disclosed that Nadia would always be a part of it in some way no matter the direction they take the series in future.

"When initially pitched, Nadia was a presence throughout all three of [the proposed seasons]. But it was not in a very conventional way, if that makes sense. She was always a presence, as we knew Lyonne would always be the beating heart and soul of this show. Whether she was being haunted or she was haunting the narrative, she would be there," Headland opined.

Russian Doll Season 2 does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the web TV series.

Also Read: Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts