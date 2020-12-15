Left Menu
Development News Edition

Qualified AYUSH doctors can prescribe immunity boosters for COVID patients: SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that qualified AYUSH doctors can prescribe government-approved tablets or mixtures as immunity boosters for COVID-19 patients as per the directions in the March 6 order of the Ministry.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 12:03 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 12:03 IST
Qualified AYUSH doctors can prescribe immunity boosters for COVID patients: SC
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that qualified AYUSH doctors can prescribe government-approved tablets or mixtures as immunity boosters for COVID-19 patients as per the directions in the March 6 order of the Ministry. A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, however, said these doctors cannot prescribe or advertise them as a cure for COVID-19.

The order of the apex court was passed on an appeal filed against the August 21 decision of the Kerala High Court holding that AYUSH doctors shall not prescribe tablets or mixtures as cures for COVID-19, but only as immunity boosters. The Kerala High Court order had asked the state government to use alternative medicine only as an immunity booster. It had ordered that alternative medicine such as homoeopathy, Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and naturopathy be used to enhance immunity to resist the disease.

The High Court order had prohibited AYUSH doctors from advertising or prescribing medicines as a cure for COVID-19, except those specifically mentioned in the Centre's advisory on March 6, 2020. An appeal was filed in the top court by Dr AKB Sadbhavana Mission School of Homeo Pharmacy against the Kerala High Court order. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India look more settled than Australia going into 1st Test, feels Isa Guha

Former England womens speedster-turned-analyst Isa Guha feels that Indian team going into the first Test looks way more settled compared to the Australian side which is still searching for its ideal opening combination. Isa, a veteran of 11...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Lakers emerge victorious in turbulent seasonLeBron James and the Lakers overcame the death of Kobe Bryant, widespread social unrest and the isolation of the Orlando bubble to emerge vict...

Guar seed futures rise on fresh bets

Guar seed prices on Tuesday rose by Rs 12 to Rs 3,940 per 10 quintal in futures trade after speculators increased their positions driven by a firm trend at spot market. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed for Decem...

Centres assures SC it will consider granting break to doctors engaged in COVID-19 duty as suggested by top court.

Centres assures SC it will consider granting break to doctors engaged in COVID-19 duty as suggested by top court....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020