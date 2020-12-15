Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha: 2 agitating ANMs attempt self-immolation seeking regularisation of jobs

Two of the agitating Auxiliary Nurse Midwives ANM, who were on a dharna here for 18 days demanding regularisation of service, attempted self- immolation on Tuesday, police said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-12-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 18:15 IST
Odisha: 2 agitating ANMs attempt self-immolation seeking regularisation of jobs
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pxhere

Two of the agitating Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANM), who were on a dharna here for 18 days demanding regularisation of service, attempted self- immolation on Tuesday, police said. The two poured kerosene on their bodies and about to light a matchstick when co-agitators stopped them. They were later taken to a hospital, police said.

''We are on dharna for 18 days demanding regular jobs. As the government has turned a deaf ear to our genuine demand, there is no other alternative than killing ourselves,'' said Rutupragyan Sahu, one of the women who attempted self- immolation.

She said at the dharna site that they used to earn Rs 7,000-Rs 8,000 a month working in private hospitals. They left those jobs to join the COVID Care Centres (CCCs) and COVID Care Homes (CCHs) of the state government. CCCs were set up by the health department to treat less serious coronavirus patients while asymmetric patients were initially kept at CCHs.

Sahu said that they were disengaged after a decline in the number of new COVID-19 patients across the state. A section of the around 1000 agitating ANMs have also started hunger strike at the protest site and a few of them were recently hospitalised as their health condition deteriorated.

During the peak of the COVID-19 crisis, the Odisha government had provided employment to ANMs, nurses and other paramedical staff. As many as 21,000 ANMs were given temporary jobs on a daily wage basis for a period of three months or till CCCs and CCHs are functional, officials said. Health and Family Welfare Minister N K Das on Monday advised the agitating ANMs to apply for regular jobs when the government would advertise for vacant posts.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition P K Naik of the BJP wrote a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday urging him to consider the ''genuine'' demands of the health workers who were engaged in the CCHs and CCCs. Naik also requested the chief minister to look into the issues concerning the livelihood of health workers who saved many lives during the pandemic.

''The government should fill up the vacant posts of ANMs in different public health centres, community health centres and district headquarters hospitals,'' he said alleging that thousands of positions are lying vacant in government health facilities. The ANMs can also be engaged in various government hostels and in creating awareness on tuberculosis, malaria and polio in villages, Naik said.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala govt to move Supreme Court against farm laws soon

Kerala Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar said that the state government will approach the Supreme Court against the farm laws as soon as possible. He told ANI that the government is trying to utilise the provision of 304B of the Constitut...

Rallying-WRC cancels February's Rally Sweden due to COVID-19

The second round of the 2021 World Rally Championship WRC in Sweden, which was scheduled for Feb. 11-14, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WRC announced on Tuesday. Rally CEO Glenn Olsson said that due to the increasing numbe...

Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1920 hours DEL81 BIZ-TRADE Exports dip 8.74 pc in Nov trade deficit narrows to USD 9.87 bn New Delhi The countrys exports dipped 8.74 per cent to USD 23.52 billion in November on account of contract...

Niger: UN gravely concerned for safety of refugees, following Boko Haram attack

At least 28 people were killed and hundreds more wounded in the four-hour attack that began late in the evening of 12 December local time, now claimed by the Boko Haram terrorist group. The town shelters over 30,000 refugees and displaced...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020