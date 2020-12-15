Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sweden registers 20,931 new COVID-19 cases, 153 deaths

Sweden, whose soft-touch pandemic response has placed it in the global spotlight, registered 20,931 new coronavirus cases since Friday, Health Agency statistics showed on Tuesday. The increase compared with 18,820 cases recorded in the corresponding period one week ago. Sweden registered 153 new deaths, taking the total to 7,667. The deaths registered on Tuesday could have occurred over the past several weeks.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 15-12-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 18:38 IST
Sweden registers 20,931 new COVID-19 cases, 153 deaths

Sweden, whose soft-touch pandemic response has placed it in the global spotlight, registered 20,931 new coronavirus cases since Friday, Health Agency statistics showed on Tuesday. The increase compared with 18,820 cases recorded in the corresponding period one week ago.

Sweden registered 153 new deaths, taking the total to 7,667. The deaths registered on Tuesday could have occurred over the past several weeks. Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours, but lower than several European countries that opted for lockdowns.

Also Read: European shares rise on vaccine hopes; Brexit talks eyed

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala govt to move Supreme Court against farm laws soon

Kerala Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar said that the state government will approach the Supreme Court against the farm laws as soon as possible. He told ANI that the government is trying to utilise the provision of 304B of the Constitut...

Rallying-WRC cancels February's Rally Sweden due to COVID-19

The second round of the 2021 World Rally Championship WRC in Sweden, which was scheduled for Feb. 11-14, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WRC announced on Tuesday. Rally CEO Glenn Olsson said that due to the increasing numbe...

Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1920 hours DEL81 BIZ-TRADE Exports dip 8.74 pc in Nov trade deficit narrows to USD 9.87 bn New Delhi The countrys exports dipped 8.74 per cent to USD 23.52 billion in November on account of contract...

Niger: UN gravely concerned for safety of refugees, following Boko Haram attack

At least 28 people were killed and hundreds more wounded in the four-hour attack that began late in the evening of 12 December local time, now claimed by the Boko Haram terrorist group. The town shelters over 30,000 refugees and displaced...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020