Nagpur district reports 418 new COVID-19 cases

Nagpur district in Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 418 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 1,17,911, as per an official release. With nine more people succumbing to the infection, the overall toll went up to 3,813, it said.

A total of 374 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recoveries in the district to 1,08,324. The district has 5,774 active cases.