Nagpur district reports 418 new COVID-19 cases
Nagpur district in Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 418 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 1,17,911, as per an official release. With nine more people succumbing to the infection, the overall toll went up to 3,813, it said.A total of 374 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recoveries in the district to 1,08,324. The district has 5,774 active cases.PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 15-12-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 20:04 IST
