Left Menu
Development News Edition

Majority of small U.S. businesses see worst coronavirus impact still ahead -poll

Most small business owners in the United States believe the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is still ahead of them, with half saying their operations would permanently close within a year unless the business environment improves, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-12-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 21:10 IST
Majority of small U.S. businesses see worst coronavirus impact still ahead -poll
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Most small business owners in the United States believe the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is still ahead of them, with half saying their operations would permanently close within a year unless the business environment improves, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said on Tuesday. A new U.S. Chamber-MetLife poll of small businesses taken from Oct. 30-Nov. 10 showed that 74% of the owners said they need further government assistance to weather the pandemic. That percentage rises to 81% for minority-owned businesses.

The quarterly poll found that the 62% of small business owners fear that the worst is still to come with COVID-19's economic impact. Only 40% said they believe their small businesses can operate indefinitely during the current business environment. "We must ensure small businesses across the country receive the assistance they need from the federal government," said Neil Bradley, the Chamber's chief policy officer. "Not passing the bipartisan compromise for temporary and targeted relief risks the permanent loss of tens of thousands of small businesses, financial hardship for millions of Americans, and unnecessary delays in combating the pandemic."

Democrats and Republicans in Congress are still wrangling this week over a new coronavirus relief package that would provide additional unemployment compensation and aid to small businesses and other sectors of the economy hit hard by the pandemic. Bradley said the quarterly survey found that 14% of small businesses are currently planning to cut staff, up from 9% in July and September. Staff reduction plans are back up to the 13% level that the survey saw in April during the pandemic's first peak, he said.

The United States extended its rollout of the first authorized COVID-19 vaccine https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-usa/vaccinations-under-way-u-s-turns-to-educating-skeptics-economic-aid-idUSKBN28P1L2on Tuesday, inoculating healthcare workers on the frontlines of a pandemic that has killed more than 300,000 people across the country.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Raina to play for UP in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina is all set to play for his home state Uttar Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament, scheduled to take place in January next year. Raina announced his retirement from international cricket i...

New approach can improve COVID-19 predictions worldwide

Methods currently used for predicting the development of COVID-19 and other pandemics fail to report precisely on the best and worst-case scenarios. Newly developed prediction method for epidemics, published in Nature Physics, solve this pr...

UN documents 375 killings in Colombia in 2020, urges Government action

High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet called on Colombias Government to take concrete actions to protect the population from the surge in violence inflicted on peasants, indigenous and Afro-Colombian people by non-State arm...

Railway engine derails in Assam

A railway engine derailedand fell on a shop near the railway track at Dekargaonjunction in Assams Sonitpur district on Tuesday, officialssaidAccording to a senior official of Northeast FrontierRailway, the railway engine derailed amidst den...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020