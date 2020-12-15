Left Menu
Development News Edition

Large EU states commit to coordinated launch of COVID vaccinations

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 15-12-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 22:12 IST
Large EU states commit to coordinated launch of COVID vaccinations

Germany, France, Italy and five other European states will coordinate the start of their COVID-19 vaccination campaigns, the countries' health ministers said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The countries will promote "the coordination of the launch of the vaccination campaigns" and will rapidly share information on how it is proceeding, the statement said, along with other commitments on areas such as transparency.

The statement was released by Italy and also signed by the health ministers of Germany, France, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain and Switzerland.

Also Read: European shares muted at end of stellar month; eyes on Brexit

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengal logs 2,289 new COVID-19 cases, 45 more deaths

The COVID-19 toll in West Bengal rose to 9,145 on Tuesday with 45 more people succumbing to the disease, a bulletin released by the health department said. At least 2,289 fresh cases of infection were registered in different parts of the st...

ISL 7: Hyderabad FC beat SC East Bengal in five-goal thriller

Thirty-nine seconds was all it took for Aridane Santana to turn the game around as unbeaten Hyderabad FC condemned SC East Bengal to yet another defeat in the ongoing seventh season of Indian Super League ISL at the Tilak Maidan here on Tue...

Google discontinues Google Home Max

Tech giant Google has discontinued manufacturing the Google Home Max, its the companys smart speaker designed with high-quality sound in mind. According to The Verge, the company has told the outlet that Google Home Max has sold out of the ...

Raj CM expresses concern over mobiles being seized from jail inmates

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed deep concern over incidents of mobile phones and other illegal items being seized from inmates lodged in the states jails, an official said on Monday. In a video conference to review the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020