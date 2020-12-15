COVID-19: Rajasthan reports 13 more deaths, 1,045 new cases

Rajasthan recorded 13 more fatalities due to coronavirus on Tuesday taking the COVID-19 death toll to 2,568, according to a health department bulletin. The state also reported 1,045 new cases as the infection tally in the state climbed to 2,93,584. Out of these, 15,510 are under treatment, it said.

According to the bulletin, 2,75,506 people have been discharged after treatment till now. In Jaipur, 480 COVID-19-related deaths have been reported so far, followed by Jodhpur (274), Ajmer (209), Bikaner (164), Kota (160), Bharatpur (116), Udaipur (107) and Pali (103).

Of the new cases, Jaipur reported 357 followed by Kota (97), Udaipur (87), Jodhpur (76), Ajmer (60), Nagaur (48), Pali and Alwar (38 each) among other districts..