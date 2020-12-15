Health security has emerged as big area of cooperation between India and UAE: Envoy Al-Banna

Health security has emerged as a big area of cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and India, the UAE envoy to India Dr Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al-Banna said on Tuesday. India also participated in the Waterfalls Initiative for Continuous Education from UAE to the World organised by FICCI and the Government of UAE and Index Holding.

"Health security has emerged as big area of cooperation between India and UAE. Indian doctors and nurses in UAE have already shown mettle in difficult circumstances during Covid-19 pandemic. Covid-19 caused unprecedented disruption in all sectors. But it has also shown the interdependence of the India-UAE strategic relations," Al-Banna said at a webinar. At the launch of India's Participation in the Waterfalls Initiative, UAE, the envoy added it "was started with the aim to empower 1mn healthcare cadres around the world. It will be a virtual medical training for across 14 sectors."

Uday Shankar, president of FICCI at the launch of India's Participation in the Waterfalls Initiative said that the Indian healthcare industry is projected to reach $372 billion by 2022. The UAE and India have already identified areas of collaboration in this sector." Shankar also lauded the effort by UAE in taking remarkable step of bringing experts from the healthcare sphere to empower healthcare and medical professionals from around the world.

Former FICCI president Sangita Reddy also participated in the event and said, "The Waterfalls Initiative and the sentiment behind it is outstanding. Medical professionals are national assets and they must be acknowledged." 'Waterfalls' is a global project by the UAE to empower medical cadres from around the world. The initiative aims to deliver web-based distance continuing education for around one million doctors, physicians, pharmacists, technicians and specialists in the medical field.

All courses are free. Attendees can register for the respective webinar and obtain a certificate and approved hours from the respective international scientific and academic organisations participating in the project. The project is a joint initiative by the UAE's Ministry of Possibilities, INDEX Holding and Aqdar World Summit to support front-liners across all medical and humanitarian fields. (ANI)