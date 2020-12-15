Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMF chief says 62% of COVID-19 lending went to Latin America

Georgieva told a panel hosted by the Americas Society/Council of the Americas, the fund had plenty of lending firepower left, and would focus on helping countries in the region take the "turn towards a greener and digital and fairer economy." Latin America had 8% of the world's population, but about 20% of the COVID-19 infections and 30% of the deaths, and the end of the pandemic was not yet in sight, Georgieva said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-12-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 23:31 IST
IMF chief says 62% of COVID-19 lending went to Latin America
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Sixty-two percent of the International Monetary Fund's lending in response to the coronavirus pandemic has gone to 21 countries in hard-hit Latin America, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday. Georgieva told a panel hosted by the Americas Society/Council of the Americas, the fund had plenty of lending firepower left, and would focus on helping countries in the region take the "turn towards a greener and digital and fairer economy."

Latin America had 8% of the world's population, but about 20% of the COVID-19 infections and 30% of the deaths, and the end of the pandemic was not yet in sight, Georgieva said. She said the IMF's forecasts for 2021 called for global growth of 5.2% in 2021, with emerging markets to expand by 6%, but Latin America was expected to grow only 3.6%.

The IMF chief said countries in the region could ensure better growth in the future by investing in human capital and education, addressing persistent inequalities and creating more opportunities for young people, women and entrepreneurs. To reduce gender inequality, governments should create conditions for increased workforce participation by women, including through investment in rural roads, enacting anti-discrimination requirements for the private sector, and making childcare more affordable, she said.

Georgieva said the U.S. election and the incoming Biden administration's strong commitment to combating climate change, as well as a plan to invest $4 billion in Central America, spelled good news for Latin America, which ships about 45% of its exports to the United States. Overall plans to boost the U.S. economy and diversify global supply chains would also benefit the region, she said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lloyd's, Parsyl to insure emerging market COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Lloyds of London and insurtech firm Parsyl have launched a programme to insure the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in emerging markets as drugmakers race to address the biggest global logistical challenge since the Second World War. The G...

Mobileye looks to build its own lidar to drive down self-driving costs

The chief executive of Intel Corp-owned Mobileye on Tuesday laid out plans for a self-driving car system for 2025 that could use house-built lidar sensors rather than units from Luminar Technologies Inc and cost a few thousand dollars. Lumi...

France's new coronavirus cases up, hospitalisations resume downward trend

The number of people admitted to hospital for COVID-19 in France resumed its decline on Tuesday, ending three straight days of increases as the country replaced a second national lockdown with a nightly curfew.Patients in intensive care - t...

Pakistan toughens rape law after outcry over attacks

By Waqar Mustafa LAHORE, Pakistan, Dec 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - P akistan introduced a rape law on Tuesday that will create special courts to try cases within four months, after protests over the gang rape of a woman whose car ran ou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020