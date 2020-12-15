MP reports 1,073 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths; 1,347 discharged

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday saw an addition of 1,073 COVID-19 new cases, taking the infection count to 2,25,709, while 13 patients died and 1,347 people were discharged during the day, an official aid. The toll in the state is now 3,425, while the recovery count is 2,09,768, he added.

Four died in Indore, two in Bhopal and one each in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Khargone, Damoh, Mandsaur, Jhabua and Khandwa, the official said. ''Of the new cases, Indore accounted for 419 and Bhopal 185. The cases in Indore rose to 49,518, including 818 deaths.

Bhopal's tally stood at 36,295 with 545 fatalities. Indore now has 4,439 active cases, while Bhopal has 3,208,'' he added. With 27,551 samples being tested in the state in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests rose to around 41.93 lakh.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,25,709 new cases 1,073, death toll 3,425, recovered 2,09,768, active cases 12,516, number of people tested so far 41,93,126..