Pakistan reports record number of 105 COVID-19 deaths in single day

A record number of 105 people died of the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in Pakistan, taking the total number of fatalities to 9,010 on Wednesday, the health ministry said, as the country grappled with an intensified second wave of the coronavirus. The total number of COVID-19 cases reached 445,977 after 2,731 new infections were detected in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of National Health Services said. The total number of deaths in the country has reached 9,010, it said, adding that a record number of 105 people have died in the last 24 hours.

Out of the total number of deaths, 70 per cent are male and 77.5 per cent people are over the age of 50 years. Some 73 per cent had chronic comorbidities and 91 per cent of the deceased remained hospitalised. In addition, 58 per cent of the hospitalised patients remained on ventilator support before succumbing to the virus.

Pakistan's fatality rate is 2.02 per cent, lower than the 2.22 per cent global death rate, it said. A total of 388,598 people have recovered from the virus, while 2,510 patients are in critical condition. The number of active patients is 48,369.

Pakistan is struggling to combat the second wave of the coronavirus. The government has promised free vaccination to its people. The health ministry has said private enterprises can import the coronavirus vaccine. The authorities carried out 38,028 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours, registering a positivity rate of 7.18 per cent. The highest rate was observed in Karachi at 18.76 per cent, followed by Hyderabad at 16.56 per cent and Peshawar at 15.99 per cent.

The Express Tribune reported that Pakistan is on the threshold of becoming the first country to carry out research mandatory to introduce intravenous immunoglobulin (C-IVIG) therapy at a mass level as ''severe'' patients under treatment for coronavirus have 100 per cent recovery rate. Scientists at the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) in Karachi, who are conducting clinical trials of the C-IVIG therapy for the treatment of coronavirus since June on 30 participants, have said that the trials were very encouraging and remarkabl, it said.

The C-IVIG therapy uses immunoglobulin (IG), a blood product extracted from the plasma of people who have recovered from infection, and which is rich in the antibodies that target the virus. Continuous infusion of immunoglobulin can neutralise the infection in patients and shorten the course of the disease.