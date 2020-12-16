Disruption at British ports impacting supplies -Dixons Carphone CEO

British electricals retailer Dixons Carphone is seeing some supply delays due to current disruption at British ports, its boss said on Wednesday. Britain's main ports such as Dover and Felixstowe are under huge pressure due to a combination of Brexit stockpiling, Christmas and COVID-19.

"We've seen some supply delays, up to about two days worst case, but in our space we can deal with that," Chief Executive Alex Baldock told reporters. "It's not ideal but we can handle it. We can do that because we're number one and therefore we've got really strong relationships with the suppliers that allow us to keep the flow of product to customers," he said.

