Goa sees 91 fresh COVID-19 cases, 104 recoveries

Goa on Wednesday reported 91 new COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 49,657, a health department official said. Goas COVID-19 figures are as follows Positive cases 49,657, new cases 91, death toll 713, discharged 47,965, active cases 979, samples tested till date 3,75,678.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 16-12-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 20:27 IST
Goa on Wednesday reported 91 new COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 49,657, a health department official said. With three more patients succumbing to the infection, the overall toll reached 713 in the state, he said.

A total of 104 people were discharged during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 47,965, the official said. The state has 979 active cases.

A total of 1,758 samples were tested during the day, he added. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 49,657, new cases 91, death toll 713, discharged 47,965, active cases 979, samples tested till date 3,75,678.

