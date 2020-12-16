Left Menu
Development News Edition

Quarter of Mexico's population have been exposed to COVID-19 - official

Only 20% had symptoms that pointed to a COVID-19 diagnosis while 10% had only some symptoms, according to the findings of the survey. Mexico's health ministry on Tuesday reported 11,228 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 801 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,267,202 cases and 115,099 deaths.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 16-12-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 20:29 IST
Quarter of Mexico's population have been exposed to COVID-19 - official

A quarter of Mexico's population, or 31 million people, has been exposed to COVID-19, according to preliminary results of an official survey, with 70% never showing symptoms. "The figures show a great speed of spread," said Juan Rivera, general director of the National Institute of Public Health, told a news conference on Tuesday.

The survey, which used blood tests to detect antibodies, involved 9,400 households and was carried out between August and November, Riviera said. Only 20% had symptoms that pointed to a COVID-19 diagnosis while 10% had only some symptoms, according to the findings of the survey.

Mexico's health ministry on Tuesday reported 11,228 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 801 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,267,202 cases and 115,099 deaths. The government says the real number of infected people is likely to be significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday reiterated calls for people to stay at home during the holidays.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Black Clover Chapter 276: Nacht vs Zenon, fights in Space Kingdom to continue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Rajouri

Pakistan has violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control LoC at Nowshera sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.The ceasefire violated by Pak took place at about 6 pm. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. ANIAl...

Vijay Diwas 2020 celebrated at National War Memorial Southern Command Pune

Vijay Diwas 2020 was celebrated on 16 December 2020 with the customary pomp and fervour at National War Memorial, Southern Command, Pune. This day marks splendid victory achieved by India over Pakistan 49 years ago. The GREATEST VICTORY EVE...

Digital database of forensic, prosecution, prisons expanded manifold: Union Home Secy

Digital database of forensic, prosecution and prisons has been expanded manifold in the country and other databases are integrated with it for the benefit of law enforcement agencies, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla said on Wednesday...

Modi govt continuously working for farmers' benefits: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Narendra Modi government is continuously working for the interests of the countrys farmers. In a tweet in Hindi, he said the Modi government has taken another major decision and approved a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020