Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ahmedabad reports 239 COVID-19 cases, 230 recoveries; 5 die

The numberof micro containment areas in the city has reduced to 39 with no new areas being added and nine existing ones removed from the list, the AMC said.With the number of active cases in the city going down, the bed occupancy in private hospitals designated as COVID-19 hospitals by the civic body further reduced to 35.8 per cent, with 1,272 out of 3,549 beds being occupied, said the Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-12-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 21:11 IST
Ahmedabad reports 239 COVID-19 cases, 230 recoveries; 5 die

With 239 new COVID-19 cases, the highest for a district in Gujarat, Ahmedabad's tally rose to 54,686 on Wednesday, the state health department said. Five new fatalities increased the death toll to 2,193, it said.

As many as 230 patients recovered from COVID-19 in the district, raising the number of such people to 49,490, said the department in a release. Ahmedabad city recorded 230 new cases and 225 recoveries, while the rural parts of the district reported nine new cases and five recoveries, it said.

The north-west zone of the city accounts for 483 active cases, followed by the west zone at 445 and south-west zone at 424, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation said. The numberof micro containment areas in the city has reduced to 39 with no new areas being added and nine existing ones removed from the list, the AMC said.

With the number of active cases in the city going down, the bed occupancy in private hospitals designated as COVID-19 hospitals by the civic body further reduced to 35.8 per cent, with 1,272 out of 3,549 beds being occupied, said the Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association. As many as 107 beds are occupied and 138 vacant in ICUs with ventilators. In isolation wards, 439 beds are occupied and 912 available, it said.

Similarly, in ICUs without ventilators, 229 beds are occupied, while 316 are available, the association said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Black Clover Chapter 276: Nacht vs Zenon, fights in Space Kingdom to continue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh equally belongs to people of all faiths: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Wednesday that everyone in Bangladesh enjoys equal rights irrespective of religion and caste as the country celebrated the 49th anniversary of its victory against Pakistan. The people of all religions wi...

Italy reports 680 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, 17,572 new cases

Italy reported 680 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 846 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 17,572 from 14,844. There were 199,489 swabs carried out in the past day, up fr...

Haryana reports 14 COVID-19 deaths, 807 fresh cases

Haryana on Wednesday reported 14 more coronavirus deaths, taking the fatality count to 2,765, even as 807 fresh cases pushed the states infection tally to 2,55,014. According to a state Health Departments bulletin, two deaths each were repo...

Top U.S. health official says Pfizer may be facing challenges manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines

U.S. officials are working with Pfizer Inc to help maximize production capacity for its COVID-19 vaccine after the drugmaker told them that it may be facing production challenges, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020