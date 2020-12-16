Ahmedabad reports 239 COVID-19 cases, 230 recoveries; 5 die

With 239 new COVID-19 cases, the highest for a district in Gujarat, Ahmedabad's tally rose to 54,686 on Wednesday, the state health department said. Five new fatalities increased the death toll to 2,193, it said.

As many as 230 patients recovered from COVID-19 in the district, raising the number of such people to 49,490, said the department in a release. Ahmedabad city recorded 230 new cases and 225 recoveries, while the rural parts of the district reported nine new cases and five recoveries, it said.

The north-west zone of the city accounts for 483 active cases, followed by the west zone at 445 and south-west zone at 424, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation said. The numberof micro containment areas in the city has reduced to 39 with no new areas being added and nine existing ones removed from the list, the AMC said.

With the number of active cases in the city going down, the bed occupancy in private hospitals designated as COVID-19 hospitals by the civic body further reduced to 35.8 per cent, with 1,272 out of 3,549 beds being occupied, said the Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association. As many as 107 beds are occupied and 138 vacant in ICUs with ventilators. In isolation wards, 439 beds are occupied and 912 available, it said.

Similarly, in ICUs without ventilators, 229 beds are occupied, while 316 are available, the association said..