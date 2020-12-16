Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* Medical staff in Poland could start being vaccinated this month, the prime minister's top aide, Michal Dworczyk, said. AMERICAS * U.S. congressional negotiators on Wednesday were "closing in on" a $900 billion COVID-19 aid bill that will include a new round of stimulus talks and extended unemployment benefits, a person familiar with the talks said. * U.S. officials are monitoring the potential impact of a pending snowstorm as shipments of Pfizer Inc's vaccine make their way across the country.

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 21:42 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Daily U.S. deaths from COVID-19 surpassed 3,000 for the third time in a week as the country expanded its vaccination program and the U.S. Congress progressed toward approving financial relief for the pandemic-stricken country.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government thinks people should make their own personal decision about gathering for Christmas but they should also consider the COVID-19 risks to vulnerable family members. * Germany aims to be able to vaccinate everyone seeking a COVID-19 inoculation by summer, its health minister said, as the number of registered deaths jumped by 952, the highest daily increase yet.

* The number of infections in the Netherlands jumped by more than 11,000 in 24 hours, hitting a new record, official data showed. * Medical staff in Poland could start being vaccinated this month, the prime minister's top aide, Michal Dworczyk, said.

AMERICAS * U.S. congressional negotiators on Wednesday were "closing in on" a $900 billion COVID-19 aid bill that will include a new round of stimulus talks and extended unemployment benefits, a person familiar with the talks said.

* U.S. officials are monitoring the potential impact of a pending snowstorm as shipments of Pfizer Inc's vaccine make their way across the country. * A quarter of Mexico's population, or 31 million people, has been exposed to COVID-19, according to preliminary results of an official survey, with 70% never showing symptoms.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has drawn criticism for joining year-end get-togethers after begging the public to avoid parties as the country grapples with record numbers of cases.

* Indonesia will provide free vaccines to its citizens when it starts its inoculation programme, President Joko Widodo said, adding he would get the first shot to reassure people on safety. * South Korea reported a record daily rise in cases on Wednesday and the prime minister issued an urgent call for more hospital beds.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Saudi Arabia received its first shipment of vaccines on Wednesday and will begin distributing the shots in the next three days, the health minister said.

* Lebanon is expected to sign a deal this week for supplies of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine and is set to receive the first batch eight weeks after that. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* French pharmaceutical firm Valneva will start the first clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate at four sites in England. * A COVID-19 vaccine being developed by British American Tobacco from tobacco leaves has been approved for human trials by the U.S. health regulator.

* Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine appeared set for regulatory authorization this week after U.S. FDA staff endorsed it as safe and effective. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Stocks rose to record highs around the world on Wednesday as drugmakers rolled out COVID-19 vaccines and U.S. congressional leaders expressed optimism about a stimulus deal, with the upbeat mood dragging the safe-haven dollar to 2-1/2 year lows. * U.S. retail sales fell more than expected in November, likely weighed down by raging new COVID-19 infections and decreasing household income.

* The Federal Reserve on Wednesday will offer its first glimpse of how a coronavirus vaccine has changed the U.S. economic outlook, and whether businesses, workers and families need more help from the central bank until inoculations and immunity are widespread. (Compiled by Anita Kobylinska and Jagoda Darlak; Editing by Alex Richardson, Editing by William Maclean)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Black Clover Chapter 276: Nacht vs Zenon, fights in Space Kingdom to continue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Senior JD(S) MLC Horatti apologises to people for Council ruckus

A day after the Karnataka Legislative Council was rocked by unruly scenes, senior JDS leader and seven-time MLC Basavaraj Horatti on Wednesday tendered an apology to the people of the state on behalf of the entire House. Meanwhile, politica...

India's Bharat Biotech's Phase I result shows coronavirus vaccine safe

An Indian government-backed COVID-19 vaccine showed it was safe and triggered immune responses during an ongoing early-stage trial, the company involved in the study said in a statement on Wednesday. Bharat Biotech, the private company deve...

WHO to sift Chinese samples, data in hunt for virus origins

A German scientist who is part of a small team of experts assembled by the World Health Organisation to investigate the origins of the coronavirus says they plan to sift through samples and medical data from China to help determine where th...

Afghan-Taliban delegation meets Pakistan's foreign minister; discusses Afghan peace process

A high-level delegation of the Afghan Taliban, led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, met Pakistans Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here on Wednesday and discussed the Afghan peace process, amid growing incidents of violence in the war-to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020