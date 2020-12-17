Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twitter to start removing COVID-19 vaccine misinformation

Twitter said that starting early next year, it may also label tweets that advance unsubstantiated rumours, disputed claims, as well as incomplete or out-of-context information about vaccines but that may not merit a removal under the new rules.The new policy comes as the US is beginning to roll out COVID-19 vaccinations in the largest immunization campaign in the countrys history.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2020 03:49 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 03:49 IST
Twitter to start removing COVID-19 vaccine misinformation

Twitter has said that it will begin removing misinformation about COVID-19 vaccinations from its site. It listed among posts that will removed as those including false claims that the virus is not real, debunked claims about the effects of receiving the vaccine and baseless claims that suggest that immunizations are used to harm or control people.

Twitter said in a blog post on Wednesday that it will start enforcing the new policy next week. If people send tweets in violation of the rules, they will be required to delete them before they are able to tweet again. Before the offending tweet is removed, Twitter will hide it from view. Twitter said that starting early next year, it may also label tweets that advance ''unsubstantiated rumours, disputed claims, as well as incomplete or out-of-context information about vaccines'' but that may not merit a removal under the new rules.

The new policy comes as the US is beginning to roll out COVID-19 vaccinations in the largest immunization campaign in the country's history. Vaccinations in other countries are also under way. This while large swaths of people are hesitant about immunizations, and anti-vaccination groups and individuals peddle conspiracies on social media.

Facebook and YouTube have also announced they will remove misinformation about the vaccines. The number of people who have died from the coronavirus in the US passed a staggering 3,00,000 on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University, with about 2,400 people now dying per day on average.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Labeling Confusion Led To Wasted Doses Of Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine In First Days Of Rollout - Stat News

Pfizer Inc LABELING CONFUSION LED TO WASTED DOSES OF PFIZER COVID-19 VACCINE IN FIRST DAYS OF ROLLOUT - STAT NEWS HOSPITAL PHARMACISTS FOUND THEMSELVES IN POSITION OF THROWING AWAY 1 IN EVERY 6 DOSES OF 1ST PFIZER VACCINES DISTRIBUTED THIS ...

China expanding role in South Asia, region to be more contested in coming decades: US think tank

Chinas expanding role in South Asia is having a significant impact on the regions politics, economics and security of the region and the area is likely to become more contested in the coming decades, a top US thinktank has stated in its rep...

Families of kidnapped Nigerian boys fear time running out

Families of more than 300 kidnapped Nigerian schoolboys worried they may be radicalised or held for years as security forces combed a vast forest on Wednesday for armed captors possibly from the jihadist Boko Haram movement. According to an...

EXCLUSIVE-Successor to exiting U.S. attorney general Barr won't say if he will name special counsels

Incoming acting U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen declined to say on Wednesday whether he would name special counsels to investigate President Donald Trumps claims of election fraud or the tax issues of President-elect Joe Bidens son H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020