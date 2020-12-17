Left Menu
Development News Edition

Czech Republic's coronavirus death toll passes 10,000 as cases climb

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 17-12-2020 12:54 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 12:54 IST
Czech Republic's coronavirus death toll passes 10,000 as cases climb

The Czech Republic's total death toll from the coronavirus has surpassed 10,000, the Health Ministry reported on Thursday.

The country of 10.7 million, among the hardest hit in Europe during the second wave of the pandemic, registered 8,235 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, its largest daily tally since Nov. 11. In total, 602,404 infections have been reported since March.

The ministry reported 154 new deaths, including 48 on Wednesday and revisions to previous days that brought the total to 10,036, a level that has tripled since late October.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'We are not afraid': Wuhan residents say they hope WHO team finds virus origins

With investigators from the World Health Organization WHO set to visit China next year, residents of Wuhan are saying they want the team to come to the central city, hoping they could prove the virus did not originate there.An international...

Price hikes to dampen recovery for Indian automakers after festive boost: Fitch

Indian automakers plans to pass on higher commodity prices to customers will dim the prospects for a demand recovery after December when the boost in some categories from pent-up demand and festive spending fades and the economic impact fro...

'Mentally tortured' Amir quits international cricket, to release statement soon

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir on Thursday announced that he quitting international cricket. The 28-year-old pacer said that he does not think he can work with the current Pakistan Cricket Board PCB management and it is best for him to leave....

Russia's COVID-19 vaccine rollout draws wary, mixed response

While excitement and enthusiasm greeted the Western-developed coronavirus vaccine when it was rolled out, the Russian-made version has received a mixed response, with reports of empty Moscow clinics that offered the shot to health care work...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020