Bulgaria to keep restaurants, shopping malls closed until end-January

Bulgaria will keep secondary schools, shopping malls, restaurants, cafes and gyms closed until the end of January to contain coronavirus infections that have strained the poorly funded healthcare system, the government said on Thursday. The restrictions, which were due to end on Dec. 21, have helped decrease a surge in new infections, but the country of 7 million people still has one of the highest per capita COVID-19 death rates in the EU.

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 14:20 IST
Bulgaria will keep secondary schools, shopping malls, restaurants, cafes and gyms closed until the end of January to contain coronavirus infections that have strained the poorly funded healthcare system, the government said on Thursday.

The restrictions, which were due to end on Dec. 21, have helped decrease a surge in new infections, but the country of 7 million people still has one of the highest per capita COVID-19 death rates in the EU. Kindergartens and primary schools will reopen after the New Year holidays, the government said in a statement.

"We need to act fast and be flexible in the measures, in support for the business and the people, in supply of medicines and vaccine shots, because the pandemic globally is getting more complicated," Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said. On Thursday, Bulgaria reported 1,959 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 186,246, including 6,196 deaths. Over 7,000 people were in hospitals, with 570 in intensive care.

Bulgaria's chief health inspector said the country is ready to start COVID-19 vaccinations once they are approved in the EU, and expressed hopes that inoculations of its frontline medics can start before the end of this year.

