COVID-19 vaccinations to start across EU from Dec. 27 - German health minister

All European Union member states plan to start vaccinations against COVID-19 from Dec. 27, German health minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday.

"In Germany we will start, if the approval comes as planned, on Dec. 27. The other countries in the EU want to be able to start and want to start from Dec. 27," he said ahead of a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and executives of vaccine maker BioNTech.