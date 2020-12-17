EU concludes preliminary talks to buy up to 200 mln doses of Novavax COVID vaccine

EU concludes preliminary talks to buy up to 200 mln doses of Novavax COVID vaccineReuters | Brussels | Updated: 17-12-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 16:47 IST
The European Union has concluded preliminary talks with U.S. firm Novavax to secure up to 200 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, a Commission spokesman said on Thursday.
"The envisaged contract foresees the possibility for member states to buy 100 million doses with the option of buying another 100 million doses," the spokesman said.