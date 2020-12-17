Italy to begin COVID-19 vaccinations on Dec. 27 - Health Ministry

Italy will begin COVID-19 vaccinations on Dec. 27, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, provided both European and national drug authorities give their approval to the Pfizer shot according to schedule. Italy is set to receive an initial 1.83 million shots from Pfizer. The first inoculations will be administered to health workers, a statement said.

On Tuesday, Germany, France, Italy and five other European states announced they would coordinate the start of their COVID-19 vaccinations. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is expected to give its green light to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine at a meeting scheduled for Dec. 21.

