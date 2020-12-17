11 deaths, 1,112 fresh virus cases in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan health authorities on Thursday reported 11 coronavirus fatalities and 1,112 fresh cases as the state’s numbers rose to 2,589 deaths and 2,95,953 infections. The fresh deaths were reported from Jaipur and Jodhpur (two each); Ajmer, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Churu, Dausa and Jhunjhunu (one each), according to an official report. The maximum 255 fresh cases were reported from Jaipur. Jodhpur and Kota reported 101 and 92 cases, respectively. A total of 2,79,717 patients have recovered so far and the number of active cases at present is 13,647, the report said.